Man sentenced to 20 years for molesting 12-year-old girl visiting Cobb home

A 69-year-old man will spend seven years of his 20-year sentence behind bars for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl during a sleepover, according to Cobb County prosecutors.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

A 69-year-old Cobb County man was recently sentenced to 20 years, seven of which to be served in custody, for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Kalem Amin Hasan was first arrested in 2019 after his roommate, a relative of the victim, reported the assault to police, the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office said. The girl told her family member in June of that year that it happened during an overnight visit at their home.

The family member immediately confronted Hasan and called police, according to prosecutors. An investigation was opened and a forensic interview was conducted, leading to Hasan’s indictment for child molestation in October 2019.

The trial lasted three days, and on July 13, the jury returned a guilty verdict after only one hour of deliberation, the DA’s office said.

“Hasan used darkness and opportunity to carry out his attack on a sleeping, 12-year-old child,” Assistant District Attorney Jared Horowitz said in a statement. “I commend the courage of our young survivor who bravely shared her truth with the jury. The jury’s verdict shows this type of behavior should not and will not be tolerated here in Cobb County.”

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Robert D. Leonard sentenced Hasan the day following the trial. After spending seven years behind bars, Hasan will spend the rest of his 20-year sentence on supervised probation and is to have no contact with the victim.

