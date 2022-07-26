Man sentenced to 20 years for molesting 12-year-old girl visiting Cobb home

Kalem Amin Hasan was first arrested in 2019 after his roommate, a relative of the victim, reported the assault to police, the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office said. The girl told her family member in June of that year that it happened during an overnight visit at their home.

The family member immediately confronted Hasan and called police, according to prosecutors. An investigation was opened and a forensic interview was conducted, leading to Hasan’s indictment for child molestation in October 2019.