Man sentenced in ‘jealous rage’ attack of fiancée in Henry County

Fenn then left his totaled truck in the driveway and hid in the woods.

According to police, the airbags saved the two women’s lives.

Fenn had previously pled guilty to domestic violence charges for assaulting two other women, Matteucci said. According to Henry County court records, he was charged with simple battery family violence, terroristic threats and false imprisonment in 2019. A 2021 case in which Fenn is charged with aggravated assault, battery family violence and third-degree cruelty to children remains open, court records show.

“You have had a pattern of abuse that has continued for years. You have engaged in power and control over your victims for years,” Superior Court Judge Pandora E. Palmer told Fenn during his sentencing. “I am not going to allow this pattern to continue.”