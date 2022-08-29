ajc logo
Man sentenced in ‘jealous rage’ attack of fiancée in Henry County

Jamie Fenn was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday, the Henry County District Attorney’s Office announced.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man was found guilty of assaulting his fiancée and another woman and sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday, the Henry County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Jamie Fenn, who was in a “jealous rage” at the time of the assault on April 21, 2021, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of first degree criminal damage to property, two counts of criminal trespass and hit-and-run, Assistant District Attorney Megan Matteucci said.

The 42-year-old was sentenced to 40 years, with the first 25 years in prison. He was also ordered to take family violence intervention classes and have no contact with the victims.

The day of the incident, Matteucci said Fenn began calling his fiancée and then blocked the road in front of their McDonough subdivision with his pickup truck. When the woman approached the entrance, Fenn got out of his truck, smashed her window with his fist and broke her cellphone, according to Matteucci.

The fiancée and her friend tried to back up and go around Fenn, but Matteucci said the man climbed back into his vehicle and accelerated directly at her vehicle. The woman’s car was struck and spun into a neighboring yard.

Fenn then left his totaled truck in the driveway and hid in the woods.

According to police, the airbags saved the two women’s lives.

Fenn had previously pled guilty to domestic violence charges for assaulting two other women, Matteucci said. According to Henry County court records, he was charged with simple battery family violence, terroristic threats and false imprisonment in 2019. A 2021 case in which Fenn is charged with aggravated assault, battery family violence and third-degree cruelty to children remains open, court records show.

“You have had a pattern of abuse that has continued for years. You have engaged in power and control over your victims for years,” Superior Court Judge Pandora E. Palmer told Fenn during his sentencing. “I am not going to allow this pattern to continue.”

