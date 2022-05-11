ajc logo
X

Man sentenced for molesting 10-year-old girl in Hall County

Anthony Lildrey Williams was found guilty of aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation in a 2019 incident.

caption arrowCaption
Anthony Lildrey Williams was found guilty of aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation in a 2019 incident.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

A jury deliberated for only about 30 minutes Tuesday before convicting a Hall County man of molesting a child in 2019, the district attorney’s office said.

Anthony Lildrey Williams, 32, was sentenced to life, with 35 years to serve in prison and the remainder on probation, after a two-day trial, District Attorney Lee Darragh said in a news release. Williams was found guilty of aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation.

The charges stem from an incident that happened in October 2019 when Williams molested a 10-year-old girl who he did not previously know, Darragh said. Authorities did not specify the circumstances that led to the abuse.

“The State is grateful to the jury for holding this predator accountable for his actions through their verdict, and to the judge for the significant sentence appropriately imposed,” Darragh said.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Rapper Gunna jailed in Fulton on racketeering charge; attorneys ask for bond
46m ago
Woman scuffled with would-be robber at Publix in Buckhead, police say
1h ago
Police seek 2 men accused of stealing $30K in jewelry from Gwinnett mall
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top