Man sentenced for molesting 10-year-old girl in Hall County

A jury deliberated for only about 30 minutes Tuesday before convicting a Hall County man of molesting a child in 2019, the district attorney’s office said.
Anthony Lildrey Williams, 32, was sentenced to life, with 35 years to serve in prison and the remainder on probation, after a two-day trial, District Attorney Lee Darragh said in a news release. Williams was found guilty of aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation.
The charges stem from an incident that happened in October 2019 when Williams molested a 10-year-old girl who he did not previously know, Darragh said. Authorities did not specify the circumstances that led to the abuse.
“The State is grateful to the jury for holding this predator accountable for his actions through their verdict, and to the judge for the significant sentence appropriately imposed,” Darragh said.
