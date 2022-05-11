Man sentenced for molesting 10-year-old girl in Hall County

Anthony Lildrey Williams, 32, was sentenced to life, with 35 years to serve in prison and the remainder on probation, after a two-day trial, District Attorney Lee Darragh said in a news release. Williams was found guilty of aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation.

The charges stem from an incident that happened in October 2019 when Williams molested a 10-year-old girl who he did not previously know, Darragh said. Authorities did not specify the circumstances that led to the abuse.