Man seeking warmth at SW Atlanta dollar store ambushed, shot nearby, cops say

A man was ambushed and shot Tuesday evening shortly after seeking warmth at a southwest Atlanta dollar store and being denied entry, authorities said.
Officers responded around 10 p.m. to reports of a person shot near the 300 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and found the victim wounded, according to Atlanta police.
Police said the victim had attempted to warm himself inside a nearby Family Dollar store, which closed for business at 9 p.m., but was denied entry by employees. At the time, temperatures were in the upper 30s in Atlanta.
As he was leaving, police said two men approached him, before one of them took out a gun and shot him in the right thigh.
The victim was alert when he was taken to a hospital, according to authorities. The suspects fled the scene and are currently at large, police said. They have not been publicly identified, and no description was available Wednesday.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
