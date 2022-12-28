ajc logo
X

Man seeking warmth at SW Atlanta dollar store ambushed, shot nearby, cops say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago
The victim was shot after being denied entry to a Family Dollar store

A man was ambushed and shot Tuesday evening shortly after seeking warmth at a southwest Atlanta dollar store and being denied entry, authorities said.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. to reports of a person shot near the 300 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and found the victim wounded, according to Atlanta police.

Police said the victim had attempted to warm himself inside a nearby Family Dollar store, which closed for business at 9 p.m., but was denied entry by employees. At the time, temperatures were in the upper 30s in Atlanta.

As he was leaving, police said two men approached him, before one of them took out a gun and shot him in the right thigh.

The victim was alert when he was taken to a hospital, according to authorities. The suspects fled the scene and are currently at large, police said. They have not been publicly identified, and no description was available Wednesday.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Raffensperger: Trump ‘attacks people, makes stuff up’ to get what he wants15h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy of Thomas "Tom" Asher family

Tom Asher, leading Atlanta businessman and philanthropist, dies
22h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Georgians in the Jan. 6 report back in power for next election, too.
4h ago

Credit: Jason Parkhurst/Abell Images

Underdog Ohio State has what it takes to beat Georgia in Peach Bowl
19h ago

Credit: Jason Parkhurst/Abell Images

Underdog Ohio State has what it takes to beat Georgia in Peach Bowl
19h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

What you need to know to jump on the Georgia Bulldogs bandwagon
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Family photo

Deadly DeKalb fire comes two years after family loses son to gun violence
2h ago
Woman arrested after stabbing at SW Atlanta apartment complex
16h ago
Suspect arrested after 2 shot at SW Atlanta apartment complex
16h ago
Featured

Credit: Abell Images

Photos: Georgia players, coaches visit Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
20h ago
Today's college bowl games
10 don’t-miss events in the new year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top