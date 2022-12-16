Man pleads guilty to hate crime charges after shooting into Clayton County stores

At the second location, officers saw a 2016 Ford Fusion weaving in the road, performed a traffic stop and made contact with Foxworth, police said at the time. During the stop, officers saw an open container and a bag of ammunition, including spent shell casings that were easily visible in the car, authorities said.

Clayton police said Foxworth told officers, “This is a hate crime and this is a targeted hit.”

During interviews, authorities said Foxworth admitted to shooting at both locations because he did not like the race of the people working there. He said he was targeting African Americans and others whom he perceived to be Arab.

“No one should have to live in fear of being targeted for deadly violence because they are Black or Arab American,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who works in the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This defendant, who professed support for a white supremacist organization, is being held accountable for an abhorrent act of violence motivated by race and national origin.”

The indictment in May marked the first time hate crime charges had been filed in the Northern District of Georgia in eight years, according to a spokesperson. The FBI and Clayton County police investigated the case.

Foxworth is scheduled to be sentenced March 16.

“Hate-fueled violent crimes ripple through communities, making entire groups feel unsafe and unwelcome, spawning fear and anger,” Keri Farley, FBI Atlanta special agent, said in Friday’s release. “Prosecuting hate crimes is a top priority of the FBI. We will not back down from obtaining justice for victims of hate-based violence.”