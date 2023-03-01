Man pleads guilty to attacking girlfriend at Cobb motel, gets 10 years in prison

Just five days before the trial was set to begin, Daniel Henderson pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault Feb. 22. As part of the negotiated plea, Henderson was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by five years on probation.

Authorities with the Cobb District Attorney’s Office said Henderson and the woman began to argue in February 2021 inside a room at a Motel 6, where they lived. At some point, Henderson began choking the victim and then stabbed her 11 times, which injured her kidney and liver, officials said.