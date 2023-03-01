X
Man pleads guilty to attacking girlfriend at Cobb motel, gets 10 years in prison

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

A man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty last week to attacking his girlfriend in 2021, Cobb County officials said.

Just five days before the trial was set to begin, Daniel Henderson pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault Feb. 22. As part of the negotiated plea, Henderson was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by five years on probation.

Authorities with the Cobb District Attorney’s Office said Henderson and the woman began to argue in February 2021 inside a room at a Motel 6, where they lived. At some point, Henderson began choking the victim and then stabbed her 11 times, which injured her kidney and liver, officials said.

Henderson then left the motel and the victim found her way to the elevator. An employee in the lobby found the victim and rendered aid while calling 911, according to officials.

Henderson was arrested in Douglas County a month later.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

