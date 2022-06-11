ajc logo
Man loses control of pickup, dies in crash on I-85, police say

One man was killed when he lost control of his pickup truck while driving on I-85 late Friday night.

One man was killed when he lost control of his pickup truck while driving on I-85 late Friday night.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

A pickup truck driver was killed when he crashed on I-85 late Friday night, according to police.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at the interstate exit to Peachtree Road and Ga. 400. Police say the man was speeding southbound when he lost control and slammed into a concrete barrier.

Authorities have not released the name of the driver, who died at the scene. The man was the only occupant in the pickup at the time.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the fatal wreck

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

