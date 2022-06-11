Man loses control of pickup, dies in crash on I-85, police say

A pickup truck driver was killed when he crashed on I-85 late Friday night, according to police.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at the interstate exit to Peachtree Road and Ga. 400. Police say the man was speeding southbound when he lost control and slammed into a concrete barrier.
Authorities have not released the name of the driver, who died at the scene. The man was the only occupant in the pickup at the time.
Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the fatal wreck
