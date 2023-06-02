X

Man killed, woman detained after shooting at Snellville home

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

A man was fatally shot and a woman was detained Friday afternoon at a Snellville home, police said.

At around 1 p.m., officers were called to the Summit Place neighborhood regarding a possible person shot. Authorities said they found a man dead inside a home in the 1500 block of Summit Pond Circle.

“Indication at this time is that the male died from a gunshot wound,” Snellville police said.

A woman, who was inside the home when officers arrived, was taken into custody, according to police. Her name was not released and officials did not say if she has been charged in the incident.

No information was provided about the victim or what may have led to the shooting.

The area, which is primarily residential, is about 5 miles from downtown Snellville.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

EXCLUSIVE: Rick Ross focuses on ‘bigger picture’ amid car show controversy3h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner

GEORGIA POLITICS: The rise and - possible - fall of David Shafer
55m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Slim pickings: Peach crop wiped out across much of Georgia
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL Trial: Courtroom deputy arrested days after attorney’s laptop seized
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL Trial: Courtroom deputy arrested days after attorney’s laptop seized
1h ago

Five Clayton jail employees, contractors arrested
46m ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink

Police training center: Bond granted for three arrested this week
29m ago
Teen passenger dead, 6 injured after chase ends in crash in downtown Atlanta
46m ago
YSL Trial: Courtroom deputy arrested days after attorney’s laptop seized
1h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Hundreds of CNN alum bid farewell to CNN Center in Atlanta
59m ago
Opinion: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were ahead of their time
‘Dawn chorus’ from songbirds brings joy at daybreak
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top