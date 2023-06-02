Man killed, woman detained after shooting at Snellville home

A man was fatally shot and a woman was detained Friday afternoon at a Snellville home, police said.

At around 1 p.m., officers were called to the Summit Place neighborhood regarding a possible person shot. Authorities said they found a man dead inside a home in the 1500 block of Summit Pond Circle.

“Indication at this time is that the male died from a gunshot wound,” Snellville police said.

A woman, who was inside the home when officers arrived, was taken into custody, according to police. Her name was not released and officials did not say if she has been charged in the incident.

No information was provided about the victim or what may have led to the shooting.

The area, which is primarily residential, is about 5 miles from downtown Snellville.

