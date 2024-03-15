Man shot, killed in Kennesaw neighborhood

A man was fatally shot in a Kennesaw neighborhood just after midnight Friday, officials confirmed.

Kennesaw police got the call about gunfire in the 2600 block of McGuire Drive in the Oakridge neighborhood. It is just up the street from Kennesaw Elementary School.

When police arrived, they found “evidence in the roadway, confirming gunfire had occurred,” spokesperson Officer David Buchanan said. A short time later, they received a report that a 21-year-old victim had arrived at Kennestone Medical Center with a gunshot wound.