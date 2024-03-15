BreakingNews
Judge rules Fulton DA Willis can stay — if Wade steps aside
Crime & Public Safety

Man shot, killed in Kennesaw neighborhood

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Shooting investigation underway in Cobb County neighborhood
By
18 minutes ago

A man was fatally shot in a Kennesaw neighborhood just after midnight Friday, officials confirmed.

Kennesaw police got the call about gunfire in the 2600 block of McGuire Drive in the Oakridge neighborhood. It is just up the street from Kennesaw Elementary School.

When police arrived, they found “evidence in the roadway, confirming gunfire had occurred,” spokesperson Officer David Buchanan said. A short time later, they received a report that a 21-year-old victim had arrived at Kennestone Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as Sanifu Henry of Kennesaw, did not survive, Buchanan said.

No other details have been released by police.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Kennesaw Police Department at 770-422-2505.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Parking expansion to offer more options near Hartsfield-Jackson4h ago

Credit: Elissa Eubanks

Atlanta water treatment leak sends E. coli surging in Chattahoochee River
4h ago

Falcons under investigation for tampering in signing of Kirk Cousins
20h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Is Georgia a top Biden target? Some Democrats fret it won’t be
4h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Is Georgia a top Biden target? Some Democrats fret it won’t be
4h ago

Credit: AP

A.M. ATL: The school voucher fight, explained
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC ALERT
I-285 South closed in DeKalb for police investigation
2m ago
Attorneys aim to delay execution of Willie James Pye in Georgia
23m ago
Officers return to federal court in task force killing case
27m ago
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2024
Clark Atlanta Museum art featured in Met Museum’s ‘Harlem Renaissance’ show
Mark Bradley: The Falcons had to have Kirk Cousins, and now they do