Man killed during party at Gwinnett event venue

A party at an event venue in Gwinnett County turned deadly early Saturday morning, police said.
Officials described the situation as a “house party” at a location on Brown Road in Buford.
The address corresponds to the Love to Dream event venue.
At the scene, police said a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound shortly after 2 a.m. Officers tried to render aid, but the man was pronounced dead.
The victim was not publicly identified, and no information was provided on a possible suspect.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to the event venue for a statement.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Featured
What Trump’s attempt to dismantle the Education Department means for Georgia
Although dissolving the U.S. Department of Education requires a vote from Congress, President Donald Trump's executive order requires the department to facilitate its closure.
Starz picks up doc about legendary Atlanta strip club Magic City
“Magic City: An American Fantasy” explores the club’s influence on hip-hop over the decades.
Here’s Braves’ projected opening-day roster, barring late surprises
In recent days, the Braves have thinned their camp roster.