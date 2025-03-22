Crime & Public Safety
Man killed during party at Gwinnett event venue

The shooting happened at a location on Brown Road in Buford.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

By
17 minutes ago

A party at an event venue in Gwinnett County turned deadly early Saturday morning, police said.

Officials described the situation as a “house party” at a location on Brown Road in Buford.

The address corresponds to the Love to Dream event venue.

At the scene, police said a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound shortly after 2 a.m. Officers tried to render aid, but the man was pronounced dead.

The victim was not publicly identified, and no information was provided on a possible suspect.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to the event venue for a statement.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

