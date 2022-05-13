BreakingNews
BREAKING: 4th Henry County high school student dies after crash
Man killed after getting struck by several vehicles on I-285

A man was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-285 Friday afternoon.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

A pedestrian was run over by multiple vehicles on I-285 in southwest Atlanta and died Friday afternoon.

According to Atlanta police, the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Campbellton Road.

Officers responded and found the victim, an unidentified man, lying in the road unconscious. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police did not say how the man wound up on the interstate or what led to the collision. A team of detectives responded to the scene to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

