Man killed after getting struck by several vehicles on I-285

A pedestrian was run over by multiple vehicles on I-285 in southwest Atlanta and died Friday afternoon.
According to Atlanta police, the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Campbellton Road.
Officers responded and found the victim, an unidentified man, lying in the road unconscious. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Police did not say how the man wound up on the interstate or what led to the collision. A team of detectives responded to the scene to investigate the circumstances of the crash.
