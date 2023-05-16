Man injured in shooting on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County; suspect arrested

The shooting happened during the morning commute in the southbound lanes of Ga. 400. The victim called 911 at about 8:15 a.m. stating he had been shot in the arm by a man in a white Toyota, the Forsyth sheriff’s office said.

The victim told deputies that the man in the Toyota was driving slowly in the left lane and admitted to following too closely and honking. He eventually passed the car and continued on his way.