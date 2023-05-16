BreakingNews
Man injured in shooting on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County; suspect arrested

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

A road-rage shooting on a Forsyth County interstate ended with one man injured and another behind bars Monday, officials said.

The shooting happened during the morning commute in the southbound lanes of Ga. 400. The victim called 911 at about 8:15 a.m. stating he had been shot in the arm by a man in a white Toyota, the Forsyth sheriff’s office said.

The victim told deputies that the man in the Toyota was driving slowly in the left lane and admitted to following too closely and honking. He eventually passed the car and continued on his way.

But the driver of the Toyota, identified as 31-year-old Joshua Kasparek of Cumming, followed the victim. The sheriff’s office said Kasparek began shooting at the victim’s truck between exits 13 and 14, causing the window of the driver’s door to shatter and a fragment of a bullet to puncture his arm.

The victim tried to follow Kasparek’s car, but lost sight of it on Pendley Road, officials said. He then pulled over and called 911.

While law enforcement was interviewing the victim, deputies said they were able to locate Kasparek and his statements about the incident matched the victim’s. It was also determined that Kasparek was not allowed to possess or purchase a gun and ammunition due to a family violence restraining order against him, officials said.

Kasparek was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct and violation of a family violence restraining order. He remains in the Forsyth County Jail without bond.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

