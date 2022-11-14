Man injured in shooting at Redan shopping center

A man was seriously injured in a shooting at a Redan shopping center in DeKalb County on Saturday night, according to police.
Officers arrived at the business strip parking lot on the corner of Redan and Panola roads just after 11 p.m. and found the victim, who is in his 30s, with an apparent gunshot wound, DeKalb police said. He was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.
The strip houses multiple restaurants as well as other businesses, including a nail salon and clothing store.
Witnesses told investigators that the victim was involved in an argument in the parking lot that continued inside a business before gunfire erupted, police said in a statement. Police did not specify which business.
No suspects have been arrested, and no other details were released about the case.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com