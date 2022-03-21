Man in custody after shooting inside Brookhaven nightclub

Officers were called to the Penthouse nightclub at 2847 Buford Highway around 2:45 a.m., Brookhaven police spokesman Sgt. Jake Kissel said. They met with a security guard who told them a man, later identified as 22-year-old Curtis Harlen, had fired multiple rounds inside the building, allegedly after being robbed.

Police found Harlen in the parking lot and detained him as he was trying to leave the scene, according to a news release.