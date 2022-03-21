Man in custody after shooting inside Brookhaven nightclub

A man is in custody after shots were fired inside a Brookhaven nightclub Monday morning, police said.
Officers were called to the Penthouse nightclub at 2847 Buford Highway around 2:45 a.m., Brookhaven police spokesman Sgt. Jake Kissel said. They met with a security guard who told them a man, later identified as 22-year-old Curtis Harlen, had fired multiple rounds inside the building, allegedly after being robbed.
Police found Harlen in the parking lot and detained him as he was trying to leave the scene, according to a news release.
Further investigation revealed Harlen had been involved in a “confrontation” inside the club just before the shooting, the release states. He was escorted out by security and then ran back inside. He was confronted again by security, took out a firearm and began shooting, authorities said.
No injuries were reported.
Harlen was arrested and taken to the DeKalb County jail, where he was booked on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to online records.
Investigators are continuing to review evidence of the alleged robbery, according to the release. Kissel said it’s still unclear what exactly took place.
