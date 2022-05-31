Man hospitalized after being shot while walking near DeKalb intersection

A man was shot near a busy DeKalb County intersection Monday afternoon, according to police.
DeKalb officers were called to a Texaco gas station at 1525 Mountain Industrial Boulevard, police said, and spoke with the 48-year-old victim who told them he’d been shot while walking in the area of North Hairston Road and Central Drive, more than a mile away.
The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance. His condition was not disclosed.
Officers responded to the North Hairston Road area and found evidence of a crime scene at a Chevron gas station, according to a news release.
No additional information was provided about the victim or whether any suspects had been identified.
