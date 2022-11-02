Man gets life in prison for string of 2018 armed robberies in Cobb

A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for his involvement in a string of armed robberies in Cobb County in 2018, officials said.
Lashumbia Session was found guilty of eight counts of armed robbery and sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole in six separate robberies at Cobb businesses, the district attorney’s office said.
Over the span of four days in August 2018, the Marietta man and a woman, Mykia Wilson, robbed a QuikTrip in Marietta, a Family Dollar store in Austell, another QuikTrip in Powder Springs and a Reliable Pharmacy in Austell, Cobb police said.
According to authorities, the duo robbed the Family Dollar by demanding money from the register and safe. Session and Wilson robbed the Powder Springs gas station at gunpoint by demanding cash and then drove off in a white sedan, police said.
Law enforcement in South Georgia arrested Session and Wilson the day after their final robbery and connected them to two other crimes, authorities said. No details were provided on the other robberies.
All of the incidents were captured on video, the DA’s office said, and three of the victims identified Session from photo lineups. His DNA was also found at two of the crime scenes and some of the stolen items were found in his possession at the time of his arrest, officials said.
“Session robbed employees and customers, while armed with a large handgun. A dangerous, violent criminal will no longer be able to prey on innocent victims,” Senior Assistant District Attorney Marty First said.
Wilson entered a guilty plea in 2019 to eight counts of armed robbery and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, court records show. She filed a motion for resentencing in June, but the court denied it, stating that she “entered a guilty plea with a non-negotiated sentence,” records reveal.
