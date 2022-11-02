Man gets life in prison for string of 2018 armed robberies in Cobb

All of the incidents were captured on video, the DA’s office said, and three of the victims identified Session from photo lineups. His DNA was also found at two of the crime scenes and some of the stolen items were found in his possession at the time of his arrest, officials said.

“Session robbed employees and customers, while armed with a large handgun. A dangerous, violent criminal will no longer be able to prey on innocent victims,” Senior Assistant District Attorney Marty First said.

Wilson entered a guilty plea in 2019 to eight counts of armed robbery and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, court records show. She filed a motion for resentencing in June, but the court denied it, stating that she “entered a guilty plea with a non-negotiated sentence,” records reveal.