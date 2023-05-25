Man gets life for fatally shooting girlfriend in front of her kids in East Point

Two children sat in a vehicle inches away from their mother as she was fatally shot by her boyfriend in 2018.

Her former boyfriend will now be behind bars for the rest of his life.

Demarko Moss was found guilty Wednesday of murder and aggravated assault in the East Point killing. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 15 years, Fulton County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Pallavi Bailey said.

Moss and Keisha Smith were in the process of breaking up, text messages revealed to investigators. On Sept. 2, 2018, Moss invited Smith to his apartment complex on Newnan Street to give her money, officials said.

But soon after she arrived, Moss shot her six times as she sat in her car in the parking lot around 10 p.m., Bailey said. Her two young children were in the back seat and authorities said Smith was in the early stages of pregnancy at the time of her death.

“An infant and a toddler sat in the backseat of a car and watched their mother die,” District Attorney Fani Willis said. “Domestic violence creates a heinous amount of trauma in our children, making them victims as well.”

Moss’ brother told police that he was inside the apartment when he heard gunshots and watched Moss drive away after firing.

It’s not the first time Moss has gotten in trouble with the law. In 2017, he was sentenced to 7 years on probation for charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, court documents show. At the time, he was considered a first-time offender.