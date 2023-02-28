Man found shot to death inside DeKalb convenience store

A man was fatally shot at a convenience store in DeKalb County on Monday evening, according to authorities.
DeKalb police responded around 9 p.m. to the store, located in the 3800 block of Flat Shoals Parkway near Panthersville and I-285, and found a man dead inside from a gunshot wound.
The victim was not publicly identified and no information has been released on a suspect.
An investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing, police said.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: PALMERHOUSE PROPER
Credit: TNS
The Latest