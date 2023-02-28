BreakingNews
HAPPENING NOW: Supreme Court argues Biden student loan plan worth billions
Man found shot to death inside DeKalb convenience store

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

A man was fatally shot at a convenience store in DeKalb County on Monday evening, according to authorities.

DeKalb police responded around 9 p.m. to the store, located in the 3800 block of Flat Shoals Parkway near Panthersville and I-285, and found a man dead inside from a gunshot wound.

The victim was not publicly identified and no information has been released on a suspect.

An investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing, police said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

