Man found shot to death in vehicle in Newton neighborhood; 2 others injured

At least 40 shell case markings covered the ground in a Newton County neighborhood Monday afternoon following a shooting that left a man dead and two others injured, according to a report.
The Newton sheriff’s office received a call around 3:30 p.m. after a man showed up at Piedmont Newton Hospital with a gunshot wound, Channel 2 Action News reported. Authorities said that call led them to an abandoned vehicle on Woods Creek Court near Covington, where they found a man dead inside.
A neighbor, Earl Payne, said his wife called 911 earlier that day after noticing the vehicle, which she felt was suspiciously parked across the street from their home, according to the news station. Soon after, Payne said they noticed a white SUV pulled up next to the tinted car and several people got inside before driving off. When deputies arrived, they found the man dead inside the vehicle about a mile away, Channel 2 reported.
Hours later, a third man walked into Northside Hospital Gwinnett with a gunshot wound, and deputies believe he was connected to the shooting, according to the news station. The severity of their injuries is unclear. The victims and suspects have not been publicly identified and a motive is unknown at this time.
“We got three different crime scenes, so investigators are diligently working to try and figure out where all three of them are, who is involved and who the shooters are,” Sgt. Jack Redlinger told the news station.
