X

Man found shot to death in vehicle in Newton neighborhood; 2 others injured

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
4 minutes ago

At least 40 shell case markings covered the ground in a Newton County neighborhood Monday afternoon following a shooting that left a man dead and two others injured, according to a report.

The Newton sheriff’s office received a call around 3:30 p.m. after a man showed up at Piedmont Newton Hospital with a gunshot wound, Channel 2 Action News reported. Authorities said that call led them to an abandoned vehicle on Woods Creek Court near Covington, where they found a man dead inside.

A neighbor, Earl Payne, said his wife called 911 earlier that day after noticing the vehicle, which she felt was suspiciously parked across the street from their home, according to the news station. Soon after, Payne said they noticed a white SUV pulled up next to the tinted car and several people got inside before driving off. When deputies arrived, they found the man dead inside the vehicle about a mile away, Channel 2 reported.

Hours later, a third man walked into Northside Hospital Gwinnett with a gunshot wound, and deputies believe he was connected to the shooting, according to the news station. The severity of their injuries is unclear. The victims and suspects have not been publicly identified and a motive is unknown at this time.

“We got three different crime scenes, so investigators are diligently working to try and figure out where all three of them are, who is involved and who the shooters are,” Sgt. Jack Redlinger told the news station.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

$3 billion later, settlement ends government case over Atlanta tax shelters5h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Woman shot in SUV after leaving downtown Atlanta strip club, police say
2h ago

Police: Man shot on Downtown Connector after turning down street racing attempt
53m ago

Angela Davis returns City of Atlanta award in protest of training center
48m ago

Angela Davis returns City of Atlanta award in protest of training center
48m ago

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Cherokee school board member accused of verbal abuse of trans wrestler
19h ago
The Latest

Police: Man shot on Downtown Connector after turning down street racing attempt
53m ago
Coweta man sentenced to life in girlfriend’s 2021 shooting death
1h ago
Woman shot in SUV after leaving downtown Atlanta strip club, police say
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Tim Wilson

Teenager makes amazing recovery after baseball accident
Dear Atlanta: I’m ready to listen and work on your behalf - From the AJC editor
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top