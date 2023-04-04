Man found shot to death in vehicle in Newton neighborhood; 2 others injured

The Newton sheriff’s office received a call around 3:30 p.m. after a man showed up at Piedmont Newton Hospital with a gunshot wound, Channel 2 Action News reported. Authorities said that call led them to an abandoned vehicle on Woods Creek Court near Covington, where they found a man dead inside.

A neighbor, Earl Payne, said his wife called 911 earlier that day after noticing the vehicle, which she felt was suspiciously parked across the street from their home, according to the news station. Soon after, Payne said they noticed a white SUV pulled up next to the tinted car and several people got inside before driving off. When deputies arrived, they found the man dead inside the vehicle about a mile away, Channel 2 reported.