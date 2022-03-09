Hamburger icon
Man found shot to death in vehicle in Clayton County

Clayton County police officers were called to the 3300 block of Mount Zion Road just before 6 p.m. Tuesday and found a man in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Crime & Public Safety
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man was found dead in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Stockbridge, according to Clayton County police.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of Mount Zion Road just before 6 p.m. and found a man, who has not been identified, in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Police have not identified any suspects, and they don’t know the motive for the shooting, the news release states. No other details about the victim were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clayton County police at 770-477-3550.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team. She can be reached by email at rosana.hughes@ajc.com or on Twitter at @HughesRosana.

