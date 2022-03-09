Man found shot to death in vehicle in Clayton County

A man was found dead in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Stockbridge, according to Clayton County police.
Officers were called to the 3300 block of Mount Zion Road just before 6 p.m. and found a man, who has not been identified, in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release.
Police have not identified any suspects, and they don’t know the motive for the shooting, the news release states. No other details about the victim were released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clayton County police at 770-477-3550.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks