ajc logo
X

Man found shot dead inside DeKalb County home

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man was found dead inside a DeKalb County home after being shot multiple times Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Monterey Drive at about 7:10 p.m. regarding a person shot call. Police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said authorities found a man believed to be in his 40s inside of the home dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are trying to determine what led to the shooting.

No other details about the incident were released. Smith did not say if the home belonged to the victim found inside.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill found guilty in federal civil rights trial6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Predicting Atlanta United’s roster moves
17h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Delivery driver charged with killing runner pleads guilty
7h ago

Credit: AP

Former Falcon Matt Ryan surprised by Colts benching
3h ago

Credit: AP

Former Falcon Matt Ryan surprised by Colts benching
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Second woman says Herschel Walker pressured her to have abortion
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Gwinnett County fire

Dog killed when stove fire ignites Gwinnett County home
1h ago
Norcross High School student shot near campus
4h ago
4 plead guilty to gang charges in Cherokee County, officials say
6h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

TIMELINE: Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s time in office
Resources to help you prepare for Election Day in Georgia
5h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: Get Georgia-Florida out of Jacksonville
13h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top