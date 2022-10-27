Man found shot dead inside DeKalb County home

A man was found dead inside a DeKalb County home after being shot multiple times Wednesday night, police said.
Officers responded to the 3000 block of Monterey Drive at about 7:10 p.m. regarding a person shot call. Police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said authorities found a man believed to be in his 40s inside of the home dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
No other details about the incident were released. Smith did not say if the home belonged to the victim found inside.
We’re working to learn more.
