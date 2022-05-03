Man found guilty in shooting over game of Uno at Marietta house party

A 34-year-old man was found guilty of shooting another man over a game of Uno, the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.
In December 2020, Taylor Grant was at a house party in Marietta, where he and a group of others played the card game. After the game, Grant got into an argument with a 37-year-old man who had been visiting from California and shot the man in the bicep, according to a news release.
Grant then stood over the victim and threatened to kill him, prosecutors said in the release. Another party attendee called 911, and Grant used a ride-hail service to return to his home in Fulton County.
When police arrived at the scene of the shooting, they found the victim on the sidewalk, prosecutors said. At the time, the victim told police he’d been shot in a drive-by and did not know who shot him.
But the victim changed his mind after he returned home to California and underwent several surgeries.
At trial, “the victim testified that he was not forthcoming on the night of the shooting because he did not want to get anyone in trouble,” a spokesperson for the DA said in the release. “After he underwent multiple surgeries, he decided he wanted Grant to be held accountable.”
Grant was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in April 2021.
On Thursday, a Cobb County jury found him guilty of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He will be sentenced at a later date.
“Intoxication seemed to be the catalyst for the events of December 13th,” Assistant District Attorney Nemonie Nooks said in a statement. “However, it was no excuse for the excessive force that Grant used.”
