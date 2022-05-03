Man found guilty in shooting over game of Uno at Marietta house party

At trial, “the victim testified that he was not forthcoming on the night of the shooting because he did not want to get anyone in trouble,” a spokesperson for the DA said in the release. “After he underwent multiple surgeries, he decided he wanted Grant to be held accountable.”

Grant was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in April 2021.

On Thursday, a Cobb County jury found him guilty of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He will be sentenced at a later date.

“Intoxication seemed to be the catalyst for the events of December 13th,” Assistant District Attorney Nemonie Nooks said in a statement. “However, it was no excuse for the excessive force that Grant used.”