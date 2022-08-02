Douglas County man guilty after 76 pot plants, other drugs found in his home

The dispute was reported at the home of 47-year-old Nekia Cook in July 2020, prosecutors said. When Douglas sheriff’s deputies arrived, Cook told them that no one else was inside the house, but a woman came out shortly after. Because the call reported a domestic issue, officers went inside.

As officers cleared the house, Cook told the woman that “his life was ruined due to him having firearms and marijuana in the home,” according to prosecutors. After obtaining a search warrant, deputies discovered 76 marijuana plants in one of the bedrooms, more than 11 grams of heroin, six grams of methamphetamine and multiple boxes of ammunition and firearms.