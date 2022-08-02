Douglas County man guilty after 76 pot plants, other drugs found in his home

A Douglas County man was recently found guilty of drug trafficking after police located a marijuana grow operation and several grams of other illicit drugs in his home following a domestic dispute call in 2020.
The dispute was reported at the home of 47-year-old Nekia Cook in July 2020, prosecutors said. When Douglas sheriff’s deputies arrived, Cook told them that no one else was inside the house, but a woman came out shortly after. Because the call reported a domestic issue, officers went inside.
As officers cleared the house, Cook told the woman that “his life was ruined due to him having firearms and marijuana in the home,” according to prosecutors. After obtaining a search warrant, deputies discovered 76 marijuana plants in one of the bedrooms, more than 11 grams of heroin, six grams of methamphetamine and multiple boxes of ammunition and firearms.
“We are proud of the work of our law enforcement partners and our team in ensuring that drug traffickers are held accountable and removed from Douglas County,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said in a statement. “Drug addiction is a far-reaching epidemic that impacts all of us in many ways. We will not allow those who push these substances to continue to poison our community.”
Cook was convicted of trafficking heroin, manufacturing marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. He will be sentenced Monday.
