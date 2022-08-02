ajc logo
X

Douglas County man guilty after 76 pot plants, other drugs found in his home

A Douglas County jury recently convicted a man for drug trafficking after 76 marijuana plants and other illicit drugs were found in his home in 2020.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Combined ShapeCaption
A Douglas County jury recently convicted a man for drug trafficking after 76 marijuana plants and other illicit drugs were found in his home in 2020.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

A Douglas County man was recently found guilty of drug trafficking after police located a marijuana grow operation and several grams of other illicit drugs in his home following a domestic dispute call in 2020.

The dispute was reported at the home of 47-year-old Nekia Cook in July 2020, prosecutors said. When Douglas sheriff’s deputies arrived, Cook told them that no one else was inside the house, but a woman came out shortly after. Because the call reported a domestic issue, officers went inside.

As officers cleared the house, Cook told the woman that “his life was ruined due to him having firearms and marijuana in the home,” according to prosecutors. After obtaining a search warrant, deputies discovered 76 marijuana plants in one of the bedrooms, more than 11 grams of heroin, six grams of methamphetamine and multiple boxes of ammunition and firearms.

“We are proud of the work of our law enforcement partners and our team in ensuring that drug traffickers are held accountable and removed from Douglas County,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said in a statement. “Drug addiction is a far-reaching epidemic that impacts all of us in many ways. We will not allow those who push these substances to continue to poison our community.”

Cook was convicted of trafficking heroin, manufacturing marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. He will be sentenced Monday.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Republicans back fake elector for state Senate2h ago
2022 Music Midtown festival canceled; decision linked to state gun laws
Braves trade Will Smith to Astros for Jake Odorizzi
29m ago
Georgia Bulldogs mourn death of football great Lars Tate
2h ago
Georgia Bulldogs mourn death of football great Lars Tate
2h ago
Seeking outfield help, Braves acquire Robbie Grossman from Tigers
13h ago
The Latest
WATCH: Clayton police release video of shooting that seriously injured officer
13m ago
Woman gunned down by neighbor on front porch of Morrow apartment, cops say
32m ago
2 women face charges tied to child abuse reported at Clarkston day care
38m ago
Featured
07/30/2021 —Marietta, Georgia — Colorful balloons are displayed throughout Kincaid Elementary School during a meet and greet for kindergartners and first graders at the school in Marietta, Friday, July 30, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution

What’s new at school this year?
A conversation with MLK Jr. kept Nichelle Nichols from exiting Star Trek
Ethics panel takes up biggest case yet in probe of Stacey Abrams supporters
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top