Man found fatally shot in car near DeKalb apartment complex

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

A man was found dead Friday evening inside a vehicle near an apartment complex in DeKalb County, police said.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Northern Avenue just outside of I-285 at about 11:30 p.m. regarding a person shot. A 35-year-old man was located dead sitting inside a vehicle, according to authorities.

The victim, whom police did not publicly identify, was shot multiple times in the torso.

No information was provided on what may have led to the shooting. No details were released on a suspect.

The area where the incident occurred is primarily residential with several apartment complexes scattered throughout. Indian Creek Elementary School and Clarkston High School are about a mile away.

