Man found dead in backyard of DeKalb home

A man was found dead at a DeKalb County home Thursday afternoon, police said.
Officers were called to the home in the 3400 block of Valley Chase Court at about 4:30 p.m. regarding a person shot call. At the scene, police said they found the man in the backyard of the house. His identity was not released but he was said to be in his 20s. Police did not say how the victim died.
No other details on the incident were released and police did not provide any information on a suspect.
The home, which sits within a residential area in Stonecrest, is just a short drive away from Browns Mill Elementary School and Salem Middle School.
