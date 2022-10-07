ajc logo
X

Man found dead at abandoned NW Atlanta home

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 54 minutes ago

A man was found dead Friday morning at an abandoned home in Bankhead, police said.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard about 11:50 a.m. about a person down. The victim, whose name was not released but is believed to be in his 30s, was dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to police.

“He was the only person inside the house,” Atlanta police Lt. Germain Dearlove told Channel 2 Action News from the scene. ”The house appears to be an abandoned house, so we don’t know who or how many individuals hang out at this location.”

No other details about the shooting or a potential suspect were provided.

The home is next door to Lindsay Street Baptist Church and north of Kathryn Johnston Memorial Park.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2nd arrest made in shooting death of Jefferson High football standout17m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Inmate in Georgia’s maximum security prison accused of impersonating billionaires to...
12h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Geoff Duncan emerges as key GOP critic of Herschel Walker in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

How Brent Key turned to Jason Semore to fix Georgia Tech’s punt problems
1h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

How Brent Key turned to Jason Semore to fix Georgia Tech’s punt problems
1h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

WATCH: Woman chased through Atlanta in stolen Amazon delivery truck, cops say
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2nd arrest made in shooting death of Jefferson High football standout
17m ago
Hall County authorities seize $170K worth of fentanyl at shipping hub
32m ago
UPDATE: Police K-9 shot during standoff with murder suspect in Clayton County
59m ago
Featured

AJC revamps daily morning newsletter
6h ago
Traffic warning: Major I-285 lane closure to begin Saturday near GA 400
Baseball playoffs: When do the Braves play next?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top