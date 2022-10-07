Man found dead at abandoned NW Atlanta home

Officers were called to the 500 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard about 11:50 a.m. about a person down. The victim, whose name was not released but is believed to be in his 30s, was dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to police.

“He was the only person inside the house,” Atlanta police Lt. Germain Dearlove told Channel 2 Action News from the scene. ”The house appears to be an abandoned house, so we don’t know who or how many individuals hang out at this location.”