Man found dead at abandoned NW Atlanta home

A man was found dead Friday morning at an abandoned home in Bankhead, police said.
Officers were called to the 500 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard about 11:50 a.m. about a person down. The victim, whose name was not released but is believed to be in his 30s, was dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to police.
“He was the only person inside the house,” Atlanta police Lt. Germain Dearlove told Channel 2 Action News from the scene. ”The house appears to be an abandoned house, so we don’t know who or how many individuals hang out at this location.”
No other details about the shooting or a potential suspect were provided.
The home is next door to Lindsay Street Baptist Church and north of Kathryn Johnston Memorial Park.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com