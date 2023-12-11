Man fatally shot outside NE Atlanta church

A man was found shot to death Monday morning outside a church in northeast Atlanta, according to authorities.
Shortly before 9:40 a.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of Ponce de Leon Avenue in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood about a person shot. They arrived at the scene and found a man near the sidewalk with several gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. The man was not publicly identified.
No other details have been released as the investigation is in its early stages, police said.
The Ponce de Leon address is home to two churches, a child development center and a nonprofit aimed at addressing homelessness in Atlanta. It’s also located across the street from the Majestic Dinner, the Plaza Theatre and a Publix supermarket.
