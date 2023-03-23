Man fatally shot at Cobb apartment complex

A man was shot and killed Wednesday evening at a Cobb County apartment complex, police said.
Officers were called to The Pines at West Cobb along Hammonton Road at about 7:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported the shooting. The man was found shot and lying outside an apartment door, according to police.
The victim died at the scene. His name was not released.
Investigators remained at the complex for several hours collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. Authorities did not say what may have led up to the shooting or provide details on a suspect.
