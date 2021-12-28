Man fatally shoots mom, stepdad at Oconee County home, deputies say

Peyton Moyer, 20, is being held at the Oconee County Jail on two counts of murder and one count of cruelty to children in the killing of his mother, 41-year-old Ashley Schultz, and stepfather, 54-year-old Benjamin Smith, Oconee County Sheriff James Hale said.

Around midnight, deputies responded to a home on Bouldercrest Circle and found Schultz and Smith shot to death, the sheriff’s office said. Moyer’s 16-year-old and 4-year-old sisters were found at the home unharmed, Hale said.