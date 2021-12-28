Hamburger icon
Man fatally shoots mom, stepdad at Oconee County home, deputies say

Peyton Moyer is charged with murder in the killing of his mother and stepfather on Tuesday in Oconee County.
Credit: Oconee County Sheriff's Office

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

A man was arrested Tuesday morning after officials said he shot and killed his mother and stepfather at an Oconee County home.

Peyton Moyer, 20, is being held at the Oconee County Jail on two counts of murder and one count of cruelty to children in the killing of his mother, 41-year-old Ashley Schultz, and stepfather, 54-year-old Benjamin Smith, Oconee County Sheriff James Hale said.

Around midnight, deputies responded to a home on Bouldercrest Circle and found Schultz and Smith shot to death, the sheriff’s office said. Moyer’s 16-year-old and 4-year-old sisters were found at the home unharmed, Hale said.

Moyer, who lives at the home, had fled the scene in one of the victims’ vehicles by the time deputies arrived, officials said. He was arrested by Athens-Clarke County police after a short pursuit.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities did not say what prompted the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

