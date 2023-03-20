BreakingNews
South Georgia lawyer convicted in Jan. 6 case
X

Man, dog killed in DeKalb house fire; woman injured

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

A man and a dog were killed during a house fire in DeKalb County on Monday morning, officials said.

Crews were dispatched around 10:10 a.m. to a home on Piedmont Pointe Drive near Lithonia, according to DeKalb fire spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoking coming from the home. Three residents outside the house told crews that someone was trapped inside.

Firefighters attempted a rescue, but the man was pronounced dead when they came across his body. He was not publicly identified.

A dead dog was also found inside the home. Daniels said a woman suffered minor cuts to her hand and foot during the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, he added.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: NewsChopper2

UPDATE: 2 killed in Atlanta wreck involving ambulance1h ago

Credit: AP

Trump’s lawyers move to quash Ga. special grand jury report
8h ago

Credit: Jamar Perry

No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
12h ago

Credit: Branden Camp

Hijacked: Georgia bills thought to be dead revived in final days
10h ago

Credit: Branden Camp

Hijacked: Georgia bills thought to be dead revived in final days
10h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Parents of child raped by ex-teacher allege Fulton school was repeatedly warned
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Fayette County Sheriff's Office

Rapper Rick Ross gave his buffalo a home, but still they roamed in Fayette
19m ago
Georgia woman who claimed man shot himself pleads guilty to manslaughter charge
50m ago
Crash in SW Atlanta leaves 1 dead; driver in custody after 2nd wreck in DeKalb
1h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Mableton vote is among a number of special elections Tuesday in metro Atlanta
8h ago
Inside the Trump Special Grand Jury in Georgia: New podcast episode
12h ago
Behind Jimmy Carter’s defeat, a clandestine trip and a four-decade secret
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top