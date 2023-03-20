Man, dog killed in DeKalb house fire; woman injured

Crews were dispatched around 10:10 a.m. to a home on Piedmont Pointe Drive near Lithonia, according to DeKalb fire spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoking coming from the home. Three residents outside the house told crews that someone was trapped inside.

Firefighters attempted a rescue, but the man was pronounced dead when they came across his body. He was not publicly identified.