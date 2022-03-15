Hamburger icon
BREAKING: Man dies after stairwell collapses at NW Atlanta apartment complex

A man died Tuesday when a concrete stairwell collapsed at an apartment building in northwest Atlanta.

A man died Tuesday when a concrete stairwell collapsed at an apartment building in northwest Atlanta.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A man working at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex died Tuesday afternoon after a concrete stairwell collapsed, according to authorities.

Atlanta police, fire crews and EMS responded to the scene at 1220 Gun Club Road. Officers were dispatched following reports that the stairwell fell on a construction worker at the Hollywood/Shawnee apartment complex, an Atlanta police spokesperson said.

The man wasn’t breathing when police arrived and he died a short time later, according to the spokesperson.

The falling concrete struck a gas meter, Channel 2 Action News reported, but it was not clear if it caused a leak. Representatives from Atlanta Gas Light were headed to the scene, according to the news station.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

