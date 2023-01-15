Man dead after being shot in vehicle on I-75 in Clayton County

A man died after being shot in a vehicle along I-75 in Clayton County on Saturday evening, police confirmed.
County police were called to I-75 at Old Dixie Road about a single-vehicle crash around 5 p.m., a spokesperson said. When officers arrived, they found the driver, who had been shot. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released.
Investigators said the motive is not known. No other details have been released.
