BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES: President Biden visits historic Ebenezer Baptist Church
ajc logo
X

Man dead after being shot in vehicle on I-75 in Clayton County

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

A man died after being shot in a vehicle along I-75 in Clayton County on Saturday evening, police confirmed.

County police were called to I-75 at Old Dixie Road about a single-vehicle crash around 5 p.m., a spokesperson said. When officers arrived, they found the driver, who had been shot. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released.

Investigators said the motive is not known. No other details have been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car crash3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Support pours in for Georgia following tragic accident
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Gridlock Guy: Georgia needs a better plan for major freeway closures
5h ago

Credit: NBC/NETFLIX/HBO

TV best bets with ‘Night Court’ reboot, ‘New Amsterdam’ series finale, ‘That ‘90s Show,’...
5h ago

Credit: NBC/NETFLIX/HBO

TV best bets with ‘Night Court’ reboot, ‘New Amsterdam’ series finale, ‘That ‘90s Show,’...
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Live updates from Biden’s visit to Ebenezer
11m ago
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

Shooting at Buckhead apartment complex leaves man dead
13m ago
19-year-old sought in fatal shooting at Gwinnett home
5-year-old boy, Georgia DOT employee killed during storms, officials say
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Photos and stories: AJC coverage of Georgia’s championship celebration in Athens
16h ago
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
Funeral set for Kevin Lemons, Atlanta-based gospel artist
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top