Man critically wounded in shooting at DeKalb gas station

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting outside a Stone Mountain gas station Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called to a Valero near the busy intersection of Panola and Redan roads shortly before 4 p.m. Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that shots were fired during a dispute between two men.
According to a police spokesman, officers arrived and found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in “extremely critical condition,” detectives at the scene told the news station.
While investigators were still at the scene in the 5600 block of Redan Road, a man in his 20s showed up at a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. Channel 2 said that was the alleged shooter, who drove himself to Emory Clinic at Lithonia. The extent of his injuries were not immediately clear.
Police said detectives remained on the scene Thursday evening interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence to determine what led to the shooting.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author