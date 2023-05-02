Man critical after shooting outside DeKalb barbershop, cops say

A man was shot after stepping out of a DeKalb County barbershop Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The incident happened in the 2400 block of Wesley Chapel Road around 1:30 p.m. Police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said the 31-year-old victim was leaving the barbershop when someone drove by and shot him in the chest.
Smith said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The shop is located next to a CVS pharmacy that was shut down for hours after the shooting, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Authorities provided no details about a suspect and did not say what may have led to the incident, but confirmed that they are following leads.
“Our detectives have developed several promising leads that we are following up on,” Smith said.
