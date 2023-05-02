X

Man critical after shooting outside DeKalb barbershop, cops say

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

A man was shot after stepping out of a DeKalb County barbershop Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened in the 2400 block of Wesley Chapel Road around 1:30 p.m. Police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said the 31-year-old victim was leaving the barbershop when someone drove by and shot him in the chest.

Smith said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The shop is located next to a CVS pharmacy that was shut down for hours after the shooting, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Authorities provided no details about a suspect and did not say what may have led to the incident, but confirmed that they are following leads.

“Our detectives have developed several promising leads that we are following up on,” Smith said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Economic analysis shows ‘best case’ scenario for possible NHL arena3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Decision day: Kemp signs bills to limit TikTok, preserve fishing rights
3h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

A young doctor died in a Cobb crash. The driver’s plea deal? 1 year in prison
4h ago

Credit: AP photo/Seth Wenig

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. in lineup day after hit by pitch and unable to move arm
30m ago

Credit: AP photo/Seth Wenig

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. in lineup day after hit by pitch and unable to move arm
30m ago

Credit: Rivian

Rivian names leader for future $5B factory in Georgia
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: File photo

Killer convicted 2 years after man’s body found near Griffin golf course
3h ago
A young doctor died in a Cobb crash. The driver’s plea deal? 1 year in prison
4h ago
Atlanta police say ‘thanks’ after Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson and the Hawks pack downtown
6h ago
Featured

Credit: pavlofox - stock.adobe.com

Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
2h ago
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top