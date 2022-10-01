Man convicted of raping girl, 12, in Carroll County had ‘regular access’ to victim

It wasn’t until April 2020 that the victim disclosed the abuse to a relative. Cranford said the victim’s mother was then told about the incidents and reported the abuse to the Carroll sheriff’s office.

Starnes was arrested in Florida in July 2020 and extradited to Carroll County.

The now 15-year-old victim endured cross-examination during the trial but was able to see justice in the end, Cranford said.

“The young victim persevered through the attacks against her to tell the truth about what she endured,” he added, “We’re thankful the jury saw the truth in this case and spoke the truth through their verdict by finding Starnes guilty of all counts.”