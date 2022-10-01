ajc logo
X

Man convicted of raping girl, 12, in Carroll County had ‘regular access’ to victim

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man who sexually abused a child for several years until 2019 was convicted of rape Friday by a Carroll County jury, officials said.

Mark Anthony Starnes, 46, is scheduled to be sentenced in November after being found guilty of rape, two counts of aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation.

During the trial, evidence showed that Starnes repeatedly sexually abused and molested the victim from a young age until she was 12, said District Attorney Herb Cranford of the Coweta Judicial Circuit. The victim was not unknown to Starnes and Cranford said Starnes had “regular access to the victim.”

That access included staying in the same residence as the victim overnight and babysitting her, Cranford said.

The abuse ended in Carroll County in 2019.

It wasn’t until April 2020 that the victim disclosed the abuse to a relative. Cranford said the victim’s mother was then told about the incidents and reported the abuse to the Carroll sheriff’s office.

Starnes was arrested in Florida in July 2020 and extradited to Carroll County.

The now 15-year-old victim endured cross-examination during the trial but was able to see justice in the end, Cranford said.

“The young victim persevered through the attacks against her to tell the truth about what she endured,” he added, “We’re thankful the jury saw the truth in this case and spoke the truth through their verdict by finding Starnes guilty of all counts.”

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

She joined Carter Center 40 years ago - and has known Jimmy forever6h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Braves say spring training facility did not suffer significant damage from Hurricane Ian
2h ago

Credit: Mark Lennihan

More Georgians redeeming $350 payments after rough rollout
22h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Ozzie Albies, Spencer Strider still uncertainties as postseason approaches
19h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Ozzie Albies, Spencer Strider still uncertainties as postseason approaches
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Cops: Man shot multiple times at SW Atlanta home dies
58m ago
Man charged with murder in shooting outside DeKalb restaurant
17h ago
‘Jealous boyfriend’ gets life in prison in 2019 DeKalb fatal shooting
18h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Hurricane Ian: How to help storm victims in Florida and Georgia
Ninety-eight ways to celebrate Jimmy Carter
Week 5 college football schedule: How to watch all 63 FBS games
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top