Man convicted in ‘unspeakable’ 2019 attack of ex-girlfriend in Douglas County

The victim was struck with the firearm when she tried to fight back, the DA’s office said. Authorities said Murray eventually forced the victim into the driver’s seat of her car inside the garage and ordered her to back out.

“The victim told the defendant he would need to shut her garage door or the neighbors would suspect something was amiss. Once Murray exited the vehicle, the victim reversed quickly down the driveway to try to get away,” officials said.

Murray began firing at the vehicle, striking the woman in the shoulder and shattering the driver’s-side window and front windshield, the DA’s office said. The victim managed to escape to the Publix, where she asked bystanders for help and called police.

“The terror and fear that this victim had to endure is unspeakable. Domestic violence impacts not just the victims, but their families and the entire community,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “Our office is committed to standing up for victims and to doing our best to hold their abusers accountable. I am so proud of our office and our law enforcement partners for their tenacity in seeking justice.”