Man chased, fatally shot along busy DeKalb road

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Candler Road, about a half-mile from Toney Elementary School, around 8 a.m. The victim, a 43-year-old man whose name was not released, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a statement.

Investigators believe the victim had been walking along Candler Road when the suspect gave chase and shot him several times before running away, police said.