Man chased, fatally shot along busy DeKalb road

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

A man was chased down and shot multiple times along a busy road in DeKalb County on Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Candler Road, about a half-mile from Toney Elementary School, around 8 a.m. The victim, a 43-year-old man whose name was not released, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a statement.

Investigators believe the victim had been walking along Candler Road when the suspect gave chase and shot him several times before running away, police said.

No other details were released about the case, which remains under investigation.

