Man charged with stealing from woman via Venmo in Acworth

In October, 25-year-old Justin Tucker of Atlanta approached a woman at a shopping center and asked to use her cellphone after claiming that his vehicle had broken down, Acworth police spokesman Cpl. Stanley Almon said in a news release. Tucker remained close to the woman while using the phone and then handed it back to her shortly after, Almon added.

The woman later found out that Tucker transferred $1,500 from her Venmo account to another account, according to the release.