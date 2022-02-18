Man charged with stealing from woman via Venmo in Acworth

A man has been arrested in connection with a 2021 incident in which he stole more than $1,000 from a woman via Venmo in Acworth, police said.
In October, 25-year-old Justin Tucker of Atlanta approached a woman at a shopping center and asked to use her cellphone after claiming that his vehicle had broken down, Acworth police spokesman Cpl. Stanley Almon said in a news release. Tucker remained close to the woman while using the phone and then handed it back to her shortly after, Almon added.
The woman later found out that Tucker transferred $1,500 from her Venmo account to another account, according to the release.
After a collaborative investigation involving multiple metro Atlanta police departments, Almon said Tucker was identified as the suspect and charged with computer theft.
Police said they also discovered that Tucker had stolen from others outside of Acworth using a similar method. In August 2021, he was charged with theft by taking and computer theft in Atlanta and released from the Fulton County Jail the following day.
