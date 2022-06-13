ajc logo
Man charged with murder in roommate’s shooting in East Point

Stacy James was arrested in the shooting death of his roommate in East Point.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man was charged with murder after his roommate was found shot to death at an East Point home in late May, police announced Monday.

Stacy James, 44, was first deemed a “person of interest,” but was eventually arrested in the incident that killed 61-year-old David Robinson, East Point police spokesman Capt. Allyn Glover said. James was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Friday on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

On May 30, officers were called to the 2800 block of Randall Street, where they said they found Robinson lying unconscious in a bed with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police told the public to be on the lookout for James four days after the shooting, stating that officers just wanted to speak to him about the incident. At that point, no arrest warrants had been filed against James.

No motive has been provided by police.

ExploreEast Point chief asks residents to ‘put your guns down’ after fatal shooting

The shooting marked the 12th homicide in East Point this year, Glover confirmed. Eight days later, the total rose to 13.

On the opposite side of East Point, 22-year-old Jerry Rice was found shot in the 3200 block of Candlewood Drive on June 7 and later died in the hospital, Glover said. A witness told officers that a vehicle drove by in the parking lot and several shots were fired, striking Rice.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

