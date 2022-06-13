Man charged with murder in roommate’s shooting in East Point

Stacy James, 44, was first deemed a “person of interest,” but was eventually arrested in the incident that killed 61-year-old David Robinson, East Point police spokesman Capt. Allyn Glover said. James was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Friday on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

On May 30, officers were called to the 2800 block of Randall Street, where they said they found Robinson lying unconscious in a bed with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.