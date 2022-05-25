ajc logo
Man charged with murder in Paulding fire that killed his mother, dog

Bryan Dwayne Jones was charged with murder and cruelty to animals in an April fire that killed his mother.

Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

A man’s charges have been upgraded to include murder after he allegedly set a Paulding County home on fire in April with his mother trapped inside, authorities said.

Bryan Dwayne Jones, 51, was arrested April 26, four days after the blaze, and charged with concealing the death of another and arson in the death of his mother, 72-year-old Deborah Jones, Paulding Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ashley Henson said. Jones now also faces charges of murder and cruelty to animals.

On April 22, multiple 911 calls were made about 8:25 p.m. regarding a mobile home on fire in the 3400 block of Due West Road, Henson said. Prior to entering the home, authorities learned that Deborah Jones might have been trapped inside with the family dog.

After the flames were extinguished, Henson said firefighters made the grisly discovery of the woman’s body and the dog’s carcass.

According to officials, Bryan Jones was charged “due to the suspicious nature of the incident, combined with the nonsensical statements and actions made” by him prior to him fleeing the scene, according to Henson. He was arrested in Cedartown without incident.

After an interview with Jones, further investigation and help from the Paulding District Attorney’s Office, his charges were upgraded. Henson said the severity in which the body was burned and Jones’ “erratic statements and behavior” led to the additional charges.

Jones is being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office’s criminal investigations division tip line at 770-443-3047.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

