Man charged with murder in Paulding fire that killed his mother, dog

According to officials, Bryan Jones was charged “due to the suspicious nature of the incident, combined with the nonsensical statements and actions made” by him prior to him fleeing the scene, according to Henson. He was arrested in Cedartown without incident.

After an interview with Jones, further investigation and help from the Paulding District Attorney’s Office, his charges were upgraded. Henson said the severity in which the body was burned and Jones’ “erratic statements and behavior” led to the additional charges.

Jones is being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office’s criminal investigations division tip line at 770-443-3047.