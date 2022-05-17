Man charged in Duluth hit-and-run that killed 60-year-old

A week after a man was accused in a fatal Gwinnett County hit-and-run, his charges were upgraded Monday after the victim died in the hospital, police said.
Davendra Gautam, 59, was arrested hours after the May 5 crash and originally charged with hit-and-run resulting in serious injury and serious injury by vehicle. He is now charged with vehicular homicide and hit-and-run.
Lying unconscious on Howell Ferry Road near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard just after midnight was 60-year-old Christopher Adam Kinion, Duluth police spokesman Ted Sadowski said. After Gwinnett fire crews arrived on the scene, Kinion was taken to a hospital.
The South Carolina native died five days later in the company of his wife and daughter, according to his obituary page.
With evidence gathered at the scene and camera footage, investigators were able to identify a vehicle in the case. About six hours after the crash, Gautam’s vehicle, which Sadowski said was substantially damaged, was located by officers.
Gautam was taken to the Gwinnett jail, where he remained for about 10 hours until being released on $18,000 bond, online records show. He was arrested again Monday when his charges were upgraded and was released on $16,700 bond that same day.
