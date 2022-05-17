Man charged in Duluth hit-and-run that killed 60-year-old

Davendra Gautam, 59, was arrested hours after the May 5 crash and originally charged with hit-and-run resulting in serious injury and serious injury by vehicle. He is now charged with vehicular homicide and hit-and-run.

Lying unconscious on Howell Ferry Road near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard just after midnight was 60-year-old Christopher Adam Kinion, Duluth police spokesman Ted Sadowski said. After Gwinnett fire crews arrived on the scene, Kinion was taken to a hospital.