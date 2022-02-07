Hamburger icon
Man charged after bicyclist killed in Spalding County hit-and-run

Benjamin Tyshawn Akins was charged with homicide by vehicle in a Saturday hit-and-run in Spalding County.

Benjamin Tyshawn Akins was charged with homicide by vehicle in a Saturday hit-and-run in Spalding County.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

A man is behind bars after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a car Saturday night on a Spalding County road, officials said.

Benjamin Tyshawn Akins, 46, was arrested Sunday and has been charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI and leaving the scene of an incident, according to Spalding sheriff’s office spokesman Maj. Dwayne Jones. Akins is being held at the Spalding County jail.

Troopers with the Griffin post of the Georgia State Patrol found the victim shortly before midnight in the 300 block of Vineyard Road, the sheriff’s office said. The man, whose name was not released, was dead at the scene. He was wearing a reflective vest when he was struck.

Authorities said the vehicle involved was possibly a silver Toyota with a broken headlight and damage to the front passenger side and bumper.

The GSP is the leading agency investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact 770-229-3410 or the sheriff’s office at 770-467-4282.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

