Man charged after bicyclist killed in Spalding County hit-and-run

Benjamin Tyshawn Akins, 46, was arrested Sunday and has been charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI and leaving the scene of an incident, according to Spalding sheriff’s office spokesman Maj. Dwayne Jones. Akins is being held at the Spalding County jail.

Troopers with the Griffin post of the Georgia State Patrol found the victim shortly before midnight in the 300 block of Vineyard Road, the sheriff’s office said. The man, whose name was not released, was dead at the scene. He was wearing a reflective vest when he was struck.