Man attacks guests, tries to strangle officer at Acworth hotel, police say

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

A man was arrested after attacking guests and police officers at an Acworth hotel over the weekend, leaving one officer with a broken tooth, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers responded to a welfare check at the Deerfield Lodge around 8 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call that a man, later identified as 37-year-old Kelly Michael Holcomb, was running around the hotel naked while screaming, according to the Acworth Police Department.

Police arrived at the scene to find that Holcomb, of Dallas, also had allegedly assaulted guests of the hotel, located at 6055 Lake Acworth Drive.

Officer Taniesha Palarche was the first member of law enforcement to respond, but as she approached Holcomb, police said he became became aggressive and started attacking her. During the fight, Holcomb struck Palarche in the face before attempting to strangle her.

“The officer’s tooth was broken and she also had some injury to her face,” said Acworth police spokesperson Cpl. Eric Mistretta.

After Palarche requested backup, Holcomb then assaulted other officers that arrived on the scene, the spokesperson said. Officers used a Taser and attempted to restrain him several times. Paramedics later arrived and administered a sedative to calm him down, according to Mistretta.

Holcomb was taken to a hospital and was booked into the Cobb County jail on Tuesday after he was released. He is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, battery, burglary, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and second-degree damage to property, according to authorities.

Mistretta said all of the victims injured during the incident were treated and released. Palarche is expected to return to work this week, he added.

US Rep. Ferguson voted in Georgia county where he no longer lives, records show
23h ago

