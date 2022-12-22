Man attacks guests, tries to strangle officer at Acworth hotel, police say

After Palarche requested backup, Holcomb then assaulted other officers that arrived on the scene, the spokesperson said. Officers used a Taser and attempted to restrain him several times. Paramedics later arrived and administered a sedative to calm him down, according to Mistretta.

Holcomb was taken to a hospital and was booked into the Cobb County jail on Tuesday after he was released. He is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, battery, burglary, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and second-degree damage to property, according to authorities.

Mistretta said all of the victims injured during the incident were treated and released. Palarche is expected to return to work this week, he added.