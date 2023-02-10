Man arrested in fatal shooting outside Clarkston strip club

Javeon Whitney, 29, was taken into custody at a motel off Lavista Road after authorities said he attempted to flee by kicking out a window. He is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a gun during the commission of a felony and possession of a gun by a convicted felon in the death of Jimmy Esgaldo Leon Jr., according to the DeKalb sheriff’s office.

On Dec. 14, Clarkston police officers responded to the parking lot in front of Strokers, an adult entertainment venue, at the Brockett Pointe shopping center around 4 a.m. Leon, 37, was found inside a vehicle shot in the chest, police previously said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.