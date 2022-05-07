Man arrested following ‘reckless’ pursuit through Atlanta, Chamblee

A man who led Atlanta police officers and Georgia state troopers on a high-speed chase last month continues to sit in a DeKalb County jail cell.
The April 29 pursuit began in Atlanta’s downtown area and stretched north of the city limits, spilling into a shopping center in Chamblee near the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.
State troopers arrested Tramaine Ta’von Denson, a 25-year-old College Park man, on charges of reckless driving, hit and run, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, possession of marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement officers and several traffic violations. He remained locked up in DeKalb County on Saturday, according to the jail’s online booking records.
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
The Atlanta Police Department released aerial footage of last month’s chase from the department’s Phoenix 1 helicopter. It showed Denson driving through northeast Atlanta in a black Dodge Charger at speeds that topped out at 123 mph.
“This video speaks for itself,” department officials captioned the video. “When APD Air Unit/Phoenix 1 and Georgia State Patrol (GSP) team up, car thieves don’t stand a chance.”
According to Atlanta police, the pursuit began when Atlanta officers spotted the Dodge Charger downtown. They said the vehicle had been reported stolen in DeKalb. Shortly before 8 p.m., police requested assistance from state troopers as the suspects raced up Clairmont Road, according to a spokesman from the state agency.
Troopers tried to box the car in at Dresden Drive, but Denson managed to evade them.
Helicopter footage showed him weaving through traffic and blowing past stop lights. He attempted to turn onto a side street near the Peachtree Station shopping center and crashed in to a car head on.
That’s when Denson and the other suspect, who was in the passenger’s seat, hopped out and began running.
Footage showed Denson stumble down a flight of stairs and fall to the ground, where officers apprehended him.
State troopers provided no suspect information for the passenger, who was not identified. The case remains under investigation.
