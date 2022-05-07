Man arrested following ‘reckless’ pursuit through Atlanta, Chamblee

“This video speaks for itself,” department officials captioned the video. “When APD Air Unit/Phoenix 1 and Georgia State Patrol (GSP) team up, car thieves don’t stand a chance.”

According to Atlanta police, the pursuit began when Atlanta officers spotted the Dodge Charger downtown. They said the vehicle had been reported stolen in DeKalb. Shortly before 8 p.m., police requested assistance from state troopers as the suspects raced up Clairmont Road, according to a spokesman from the state agency.

Troopers tried to box the car in at Dresden Drive, but Denson managed to evade them.

Helicopter footage showed him weaving through traffic and blowing past stop lights. He attempted to turn onto a side street near the Peachtree Station shopping center and crashed in to a car head on.

That’s when Denson and the other suspect, who was in the passenger’s seat, hopped out and began running.

Footage showed Denson stumble down a flight of stairs and fall to the ground, where officers apprehended him.

State troopers provided no suspect information for the passenger, who was not identified. The case remains under investigation.