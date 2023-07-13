Man arrested, charged with murder in shooting in DeKalb neighborhood

A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting a month earlier in DeKalb County, officials said.

Abu Washington, 39, of Hapeville, is facing a charge of murder in the death of Chauncey Moore, police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells confirmed.

On June 11, officers responded around 2 a.m. to the 1700 block of Valencia Road, a street lined with mostly single-story homes right off Flat Shoals Road and just north of I-20.

The 30-year-old gunshot victim was found by officers lying on the ground next to his vehicle, Wells said. Investigators were able to determine that an altercation preceded the gunfire, but a motive was not provided.

Police did not say if the victim lived in the area or if Washington knew Moore prior to the incident.