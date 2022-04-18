Man arrested after teen killed during Easter gathering in Clayton County

When officers arrived at a home in the 200 block of Valley Hill Road just before 12:30 a.m., they found Reginald Manual in the driveway with a gunshot wound, a news release states. Manual was able to tell police who shot him before he died, eventually leading to an arrest.

Investigators determined that Manual was attending an Easter gathering with his girlfriend and her family when he became involved in a heated argument with his girlfriend’s mother, the release states. They had been arguing over Manual wanting to remove his child from the home, and after the argument, Manual walked outside.