Man arrested after teen killed during Easter gathering in Clayton County

Jaswan Burroughs is accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old who was arguing with his girlfriend at an Easter gathering Sunday just after midnight, according to Clayton County police.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

A 19-year-old was killed Sunday after an argument broke out at an Easter gathering in Clayton County, according to police.

When officers arrived at a home in the 200 block of Valley Hill Road just before 12:30 a.m., they found Reginald Manual in the driveway with a gunshot wound, a news release states. Manual was able to tell police who shot him before he died, eventually leading to an arrest.

Investigators determined that Manual was attending an Easter gathering with his girlfriend and her family when he became involved in a heated argument with his girlfriend’s mother, the release states. They had been arguing over Manual wanting to remove his child from the home, and after the argument, Manual walked outside.

Based on Manual’s statement and multiple witness interviews, police identified Jaswan Burroughs as a suspect, according to the release. Burroughs, 36, is the boyfriend of the woman with whom Manual was arguing.

Burroughs was arrested on charges of malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held without bond in the Clayton County Jail.

