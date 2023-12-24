Man arrested after relative shot dead

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Ellenwood on Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting, according to DeKalb County Police.

Officers responded to the 4400 block of Parmalee Path shortly after 2 p.m. They found Herold Francois, 44, dead in front of a house at an undisclosed street number on that block, with a gunshot wound.

After speaking with several witnesses who were present and reviewing evidence, the authorities determined family member Pierre Anderson was a suspect. According to detectives, Francois had a verbal dispute with Anderson in the front yard of the house before the fight turned physical. Police did not disclose the family relationship.