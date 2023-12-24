Man arrested after relative shot dead

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Ellenwood on Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting, according to DeKalb County Police.
Officers responded to the 4400 block of Parmalee Path shortly after 2 p.m. They found Herold Francois, 44, dead in front of a house at an undisclosed street number on that block, with a gunshot wound.
After speaking with several witnesses who were present and reviewing evidence, the authorities determined family member Pierre Anderson was a suspect. According to detectives, Francois had a verbal dispute with Anderson in the front yard of the house before the fight turned physical. Police did not disclose the family relationship.
Anderson was arrested for murder, according to DeKalb police, and is being held at the DeKalb County Jail.
This is a developing story.
