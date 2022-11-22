Man arrested after 2 people shot to death near Midtown Dunkin’

Atlanta officers got a call about two people being shot around 2 a.m. at 1270 Spring Street, near the Dunkin’ coffee and baked goods shop and the Spectrum on Spring apartment complex, police said.

Phillip Mills is accused of firing shots at the victims multiple times, wounding them in their upper and lower torsos, according to a statement. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as 23-year-old Shawn Parker of Lithonia and 21-year-old Memphis Waddell of Forsyth.