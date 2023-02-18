X
Man arrested, accused of opening fire near workers at DeKalb landfill

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

A man was arrested Friday after opening fire near three women at a DeKalb County landfill, officials said.

Bobby White, 39, of Atlanta, is facing three counts of aggravated assault in the Thursday shooting. The DeKalb sheriff’s office said there was no motive given for the incident.

On Thursday morning, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said White went to the landfill in Ellenwood and began to shoot in an area where three co-workers were sitting. The women were not struck by the gunfire, Williams confirmed.

White was taken into custody at a residence in Atlanta by the sheriff’s office fugitive unit and the DeKalb police SWAT team. He remains in the DeKalb jail without bond.

